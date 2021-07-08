Castilla y León advances the closure of nightlife at 2.00 and Valencia closes it to stop the fifth wave

Celebration in Barcelona after the end of the state of alarm. (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via .)

The Governing Council of the Junta de Castilla y León has agreed to impose from this Friday the closure of nightlife in the Community at 2.00 in the morning – last customers at 1.00 – as a “surgical” measure to stop the fifth wave of contagions of the covid, unleashed in the Community for a week.

This was announced after the Governing Council by the vice president and spokesman of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, who has specified that the measures will be in force for 14 days. Instructions have been given to the delegates of the Board and a letter has been sent to the Regional Federation of Municipalities and Provinces to request the maximum collaboration in compliance with the regulations to the mayors.

Reduced capacity and closed dance floors

The capacity in the discos and dance halls will become one third, while the dance floors will remain closed. These measures, which also include the closure of the clubs, will come into effect this Friday.

Igea has indicated an increase in hospitalizations, more than half among those under 50, which has led to the issuance of these “special measures” directed specifically at population sectors where they understand that the infection is concentrated, the “spectacular” increase in incidence between 15 and 29 years, where the incidence is “completely triggered”.

Valencia closes

For its part, the Valencian Community has decided to close nightlife again due to the “explosion of contagions” among young people, advance the closure of the hotel industry by half an hour and reduce the capacity of mass shows, as well as ask the TSJCV for a touch selective curfew by municipalities with high incidence – from 1 to 6 hours – and the limitation of meetings to ten people in all spaces.

This was announced by the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, at a press conference together with the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, after the interdepartmental table COVID.

Read more

These measures enter at midnight from Friday to Saturday, until July 25, and respond to the “explosion of contagion” among young people, where the incidence has tripled in ten days in the 20 to 29 age group, the anticipation that hospital admissions may increase.

“Clearly, the pandemic has worsened. Nine days after the last decisions, the virus forces us to adopt new measures ”, has emphasized Puig as a“ temporary stop ”of the de-escalation shortly after a month of the end of the curfew.

Specifically, pubs and discotheques may only operate in the conditions of bars and restaurants, closing at 00:30. The closure of the hotel business is half an hour early, with ten diners on terraces and six indoors. An information campaign will also be launched to increase ventilation in these premises.

Mass shows will reduce their capacity: outdoors from 4,000 to 3,000 people and indoors from 3,000 to 2,000. Popular festivals, parades or parades are still not allowed.

At the same time, the Consell will ask the TSJCV this Friday for its authorization to introduce two measures: the limitation of night mobility from one to six in the morning in the municipalities with the highest epidemiological risk, which would currently affect some 40 towns in the Community, and the limitation of meetings to a maximum of ten people on the street and in homes.

Control against bottles will also be strengthened, with more police surveillance and a change in the regulations to consider them serious offenses and reduce the hours of sale of alcohol until 20 hours.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE