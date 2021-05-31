Castilla-La Mancha will ask Health to remove the mask outdoors before the end of June

The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has advanced this Monday that his Government will propose to address the removal of the requirement to wear a mask in open spaces, something that aims to crystallize before the end of June.

During his speech at the institutional act of Castilla-La Mancha Day, García-Page has said that in any case it is an extreme that he wants to face “with national coherence” and previous approach to the Government of the nation of the hand of the rest of autonomies.

All this to make it a “mature decision” to take in the coming weeks and before one year is up the mandatory use of this sanitary material came into force.

This is possible, he has pointed out, “thanks to an enormously positive vaccination process” that makes him “optimistic“.” The Spanish people have fulfilled, with the way of being that we have, but they have fulfilled like few others in Europe. Sincerely, in their homes and outside of them. And this deserves to dedicate a recognition to them “, has indicated.

“Matter of days”

With Page’s statements, Castilla-La Mancha joins the approach of other communities, such as Galicia or Catalonia, that a few weeks ago they expressed the convenience of thinking about eliminating the prohibition of the use of masks in certain situations. This is also a plan assumed by the Ministry of Health, which will foreseeably include a similar measure in the update of the ‘semaphore’ of measures in relation to the epidemiological situation that it is preparing to present to the communities at the Interterritorial Health Council.

A few weeks ago, the director of CCAES, Fernando Simon, has already advanced that the lifting of the obligation to wear masks in outdoor spaces could be “a matter of days. “