Castilla-La Mancha increases “up to 75%” the capacity for its bullrings

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has expanded “up to 75%” the capacity of its bullrings for the celebration of bullfighting festivals in the region, according to the new regulations published this Saturday in the Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha (DOCM), in the provisions of the Ministry of Health.

“Bullfighting shows may be held with a capacity of up to 75% in open spaces and in accordance with the protocols in force in each case. You must have a pre-assigned seat, and in justified cases that this is not possible, establish the pertinent measures to ensure at all times the maintenance of the interpersonal safety distance “, the DOCM states.

This new regulation eliminates the previous rule that established a maximum of 500 spectators regardless of the capacity of the square, and that was the restriction that currently prevailed in this community.

Even so, Castilla-La Mancha has been the community with the most bullfighting festivities Has celebrated throughout 2020, exceeding thirty by far, and this 2021 has already received a total of five: two in Ossa de Montiel (Albacete), one in Herencia (Ciudad Real), another in Consuegra (Toledo) and another in Esquivias (Toledo).

This expansion of the capacity in the La Mancha cosos comes a week after Health ratified the requirement of keep the meter and a half distance interpersonal as an essential requirement to be able to celebrate any cultural show at the national level, and almost at the same time that the Junta de Extremadura has authorized the celebration next Saturday, April 17, in Mérida, at 50%.