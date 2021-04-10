Castilla-La Mancha implements a curfew from 00:00 to 6:00

This Friday night the decree on the basis of which the perimeter closure is maintained in Castilla-La Mancha has come into force and sets the curfew from 00.00 to 06.00 hours, in addition to allowing a maximum of six people in meetings both indoors and outdoors.

The Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha (DOCM) has published this Saturday this decree of the Presidency of Castilla-La Mancha with the new provisions taken based on epidemiological data and health indicators from April 8.

In this way, the curfew in Castilla-La Mancha is established between 00:00 to 06:00; the perimeter closure is maintained of the autonomous community, and the groups that may meet, both in closed and open spaces, will be a maximum of six people.

In addition, in places of worship in closed spaces there will be a 40% capacity, and places of worship in outdoor spaces should not exceed a maximum of one hundred people.

This decree has entered into force at 00.00 hours on that Saturday, April 10.