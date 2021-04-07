Castells, third minister vaccinated against Covid after Robles and Iceta

The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, received this Wednesday the vaccine against Covid-19 in Barcelona, where he was cited by public health. This is confirmed by sources from his department, who recall that, due to his age (79 years), the minister belongs to a population group that is considered a priority in the order of vaccination. Castells, explains Universidades, has received the vaccine from Pfizer.

The head of Universities thus becomes the third member of Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet to be vaccinated, after Miquel Iceta (Territorial Policy) and Margarita Robles (Defense). The first is 60 years old and the second is 64 years old, and in both cases they received the first dose of the AstraZeneca formula last March.

Castells vaccination occurred just a day after Sánchez offered new details on the vaccination schedule in Spain. The government’s objective, the president pointed out, is for 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August, and to have 25 million immunized by July.

In addition, Castells has received the Pfizer vaccine on the same day that Castilla y León has decided to temporarily suspend the vaccination with the AstraZeneca formula as a precaution, until it has been determined whether it has any relationship with the -very minority- cases of thrombi in certain patients.