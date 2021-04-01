Castellón wins 0-1 in the Albacete fiefdom

03/31/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Castellon played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Wednesday’s match at the Carlos Belmonte. The two teams were returning to the Second Division after a 12-week break due to the global crisis of the new coronavirus. The Albacete arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Girona by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Castellon lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against the Spanish. With this result, the Albacete team is twenty-second at the end of the game, while the Castellon is seventeenth.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Castellón team, which debuted its bright thanks to a goal from Jorge Fernandez at 63 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Albacete gave entrance to Diamanka, Diego Vargas placeholder image, Cedric Teguia and Tana by Daniel Torres placeholder image, Roman zozulya, Alvaro Jimenez and Eddy israfilov, Meanwhile he Castellon gave entrance to Luis Gustavo, Carles salvador, Jonathan Soriano and Rene Krhin by David cubillas, Jorge Fernandez, Yann bodiger and Ruben ten.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Roman zozulya and Daniel Torres placeholder image by the Albacete already Jorge Fernandez by the Castellón team.

With 33 points, the team of Juan Carlos Garrido was placed in seventeenth place in the table, while the group led by Alejandro Menendez it was placed in twenty-second position with 29 points, in a relegation position to Second B, at the end of the game.

In the next match of the competition, the Albacete will face the Spanish and the Castellon will play against him Real Oviedo, both games will be played in their stadium.

Data sheetAlbacete:Tomeu Nadal, Alberto Benito, Nicolás Gorosito, Flavien Boyomo, Diego Caballo Alonso, Álvaro Jiménez (Cedric Teguia, min.75), Daniel Torres (Diamanka, min.67), Eddy Israfilov (Tana, min.85), Manuel Fuster, Roman Zozulya (Diego Vargas, min.75) and Alfredo OrtuñoCastellón:Óscar Whalley, Adrian Lapena Ruiz, Carlos Delgado, Rafa Gálvez, Víctor Garcia, Ruben Diez (Rene Krhin, min.82), Yann Bodiger (Jonathan Soriano, min.82), Josep Sene, Marc Mateu, David Cubillas (Luis Gustavo, min.61) and Jorge Fernandez (Carles Salvador, min.75)Stadium:Carlos BelmonteGoals:Jorge Fernandez (0-1, min. 63)