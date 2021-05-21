Castellón dismisses Juan Carlos Garrido

05/21/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

EFE

Juan Carlos Garrido placeholder image He has stopped being Castellón coach this Friday when he was dismissed with the team in the penultimate place two days after the end of the championship, sources from the entity reported. The team, which lost 3-0 in Zaragoza on Thursday, is three points away from remaining with two rounds left to finish the championship.

The club has announced that graceful, which arrived in January to replace Oscar Cano, “He is no longer coach of the first squad this Friday & rdquor; and “publicly appreciates all his dedication and involvement during his time in office and wishes him all the best in the next steps of his professional career & rdquor ;.

In the absence of specifying who will take charge of the team, the club is in talks with Sergi escobar, who will finish the league tomorrow with HNK Sibenik from Poland. In the afternoon training of this Friday they will be in charge of the work provisionally Javi rubio, Sergi Lopez Y Carlos Gomez, of the entity’s technical chart.

