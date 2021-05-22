Castellón confirms the signing of Sergi Escobar as coach

05/22/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

EFE

Castellón announces the incorporation as coach of the first team of Sergi escobar, in which it will be the second stage at the helm of the Almassora coach’s Castalia bench. The coach arrives to replace the recently dismissed Juan Carlos Garrido.

Sergi escobar This Saturday he directs his last game at HNK Sibenik in the Croatian league and on Sunday he will travel to Castellón to train the Albinegro team in professional football for the first time.

With him they return, Emilio Isierte Y Jacint Guimerà, who will lead the afternoon training session this Saturday, the physical trainer Sergi Lopez, the goalkeeping coach Carlos Gomez and the technical analyst Babiloni dolphin, who return to their duties in the first team after their time at the Albinegra Foundation.

Castellón has two games against Rayo Vallecano and Málaga in which they need to add two victories and that Lugo, Logroñés and Alcorcón click in one of their two games in order to achieve permanence.

Escobar he will direct his first game on Monday against Rayo Vallecano and will also coach Castellón next season, continue in the Second Division or move down the category.

