Castellón and the FIFA virus, the enemies

03/26/2021 at 06:30 CET

Arnau montserrat

The air inside Espanyol has been cleaner and healthier for a week. From an imminent fall of the house of cards to having the main objective in the palm of your hand: direct promotion. There is no intermediate point in the blue and white club that wants to recover the status that already corresponds to it. And the rush is never good.

The victory against Logroñés was balsamic. A win, 4-0, which was accompanied by the stumbling blocks of Mallorca, Almería, Leganés and Sporting. Plenary to 15. The set of Vicente Moreno regained second place and think again about storming the first position held by the ‘vermilions’.

Castalia and the FIFA virus

The good dynamics could disappear if it is not won in Castalia. A movement that might seem affordable but seen in recent days is a candy with a nice wrapper but that warns with a bitter taste. Castellón is the first team outside the relegation zone with 30 points, partly thanks to the last four days where they have not lost. Two wins and two draws. One of them against Leganés. Clear warning of what awaits the blue and white team.

Moreno will have to rebuild the last starting eleven because the FIFA virus attacks and with force this time. Puado, Pedrosa and Keidi Baré, starters against Logroñés, will not be in Castalia because they have commitments to their national teams. Neither did Vargas. “The Second Division should stop & rdquor ;, said the Espanyol coach in the previous match.

In addition, it also has the doubt of a David Lopez who retired with a blow to the rib on the last day. The good news is led by the team’s top scorer, Raúl de Tomás, which is recovered and will enter the call and most likely will be the starter.