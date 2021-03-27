Castelldefels travels to the Montañesa stadium to conclude the championship

03/27/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

The Castelldefels travel this Sunday to Municipal of Nou Barris to measure yourself with Mountain in his twenty-second round of the First Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Mountain looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the twenty-second day after suffering a defeat against him Terrassa in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the 19 matches played to date in the First Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 10 goals for and 28 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Castelldefels managed to defeat the CF Pobla de Mafumet 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Fran, so he hopes to repeat the marker, now in the stadium of the Mountain. Of the 19 games he has played in this season of the First Phase of the Third Division, the Castelldefels he has won six of them with 18 goals in favor and 20 against.

As a local, the Mountain he has won twice, been defeated six times and has drawn once in nine games played so far, so he will have to defend his door very well if he does not want to lose more points in the tournament. In the role of visitor, the Castelldefels He has won three times, has lost three times and has drawn three times in his nine games so far, making him an opponent with good performance as an outsider.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal of Nou Barris and the balance is one defeat and three draws in favor of the Mountain. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the First Phase of the Third Division. The last match between Mountain and the Castelldefels The competition was played in January 2021 and ended with a 0-0 draw.

Regarding the situation of these teams in the First Phase of the Third Division, there is a difference of 13 points in favor of the visiting team. The locals, before this game, are in eleventh place with 12 points in the standings. For his part, Castelldefels it has 25 points and occupies the sixth position in the classification.