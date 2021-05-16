Castelldefels achieves a draw against UE Vilassar de Mar (1-1)

05/16/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

The Vilassar de Mar and the Castelldefels ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the Municipal Xevi Ramon. The UE Vilassar de Mar came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the CP San Cristóbal. Regarding the visiting team, the Castelldefels won in his last two competition matches against him Grama at home and the Sant Andreu at home, by 2-1 and 1-2 respectively. With this score, the Vilasarense team was placed in second position, while the Castelldefels, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Castelldefels, which premiered the light with a bit of Alan in the 11th minute. However, the Vilasarense team achieved the equalizer through a goal from Spout just before the final whistle, specifically in the 40th, ending the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the UE Vilassar de Mar gave entrance to Borges for Ruben Canelada, Meanwhile he Castelldefels gave entrance to Fabregat for Juanito.

At the moment, the Vilassar de Mar is left with 38 points and the Castelldefels with 36 points.

Data sheetUE Vilassar de Mar:Alberto, Santiago Varese Nafa, Rubén Canelada (Borges, min. 63), Fran Fuentes, Edu Domingo, Eslava Carrasco, Ángel Pérez, Cano, Xavier, Rosales and El HarrakCastelldefels:Valle, Juanito (Fabregat, min.88), Joel Coch, Marimón, Alan, Sergi Moreno, Jonathan Ferreira, Serrano, Cañaveras, Fran and Joan VivesStadium:Municipal Xevi RamonGoals:Alan (0-1, min. 11) and Cano (1-1, min. 40)