Castellanos starts a hail of home runs against the Rockies

06/12/2021 at 7:41 AM CEST

Ranger Nick Castellanos started a hail of home runs for the Cincinnati Reds, who defeated the Colorado Rockies 11-5. Castellanos (13) hit from four corners in the first episode leading a runner on the trails. Ranger Scott Heineman (2), first baseman Joey Votto (7), shortstop Kyle Farmer (5) and wide receiver Tyler Stephenson (4) also homered in Cincinnati’s ninth attack.

The pitcher that benefited was starter Tyler Mahle (6-2) in six full innings. For the Rockies, the loss was carried by starter Kyle Freeland (0-2) in four innings.

Contreras hits a home run in the Cubs’ win

Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras hit his 11th home run and Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 8-5. Contreras (11) bounced the ball from the field in the eighth inning with no runners in the way, hunting down shots from closer Jake Woodford as the pitcher added the first out of the episode. First baseman Anthony Rizzo (7) and ranger Joc Pederson (8) also homered.

The victory was credited to the relief Tommy Nance (1-0) in work of two episodes. For the Cardinals, the defeat was carried by the Dominican relief Gen. Cabrera (1-2) in a third of the inning.

The “Wrigley Field” allowed 100% of its capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0.”

DeSclafani launches a full route and beats the Nationals

The starter Anthony DeSclafani threw a jewel of two hits in work of the entire route and led from the mound the San Francisco Giants 1-0 win over Washington Nationals. DeSclafani allowed two hits, walked away and retired eight batters via strikeout. The pitcher made 103 pitches, of which 71 were strikeouts, and left his average ERA at 3.09, after facing 28 batters, just one more than the minimum count.

In the attack, receiver Buster Posey (11) hit a full-return ball for the only run of the game. The Nationals lost to Panamanian relief Paolo Espino (0-2) in 3 1/3 innings.

Yarbrough throws solid and Lowe hits a home run against the Oriols

Starter Ryan Yarbrough worked six innings, second baseman Brandon Lowe hit all-four and The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Oriols 4-2. Yarbrough (4-3), allowed three hits, a home run, two runs and retired six batters via strikeout to get his win card so far this season. Meanwhile, with the log, Lowe (11) hit a full return in the fourth inning leading a runner ahead.

The Oriols lost to starter Keegan Akin (0-1) in four innings.

Alcantara controls the Braves with his streamer

Dominican starter Sandy Alcántara worked five innings, shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in two runs, including the win, and Miami Marlins beat Atlanta Braves 4-3. En route to victory, Alcantara (4-5) allowed five hits and two touchdowns, gave away two bases and struck out six enemy batters. Alcantara threw 97 pitches, 62 of which traveled to the strike zone and posted a 3.39 ERA after facing 25 batters.

In the fourth inning, Chisholm Jr. singled to left field and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that marked the Marlins’ final lead. The loss was carried by starter Charlie Morton (5-3) in four innings.

Moncada seals the triumph of the White Sox

Cuban third baseman Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning and Chicago White Sox beat Detroit Tigers 5-4. In the top of the 10th inning, Moncada hit a sacrifice deep into left field and allowed second baseman Danny Mendick to reach the ringtone. Moncada, who went 0-for-3, finished with an RBI, which set the score for Chicago’s ninth.

The victory was credited to relief Liam Hendricks (3-1) in one episode. For the Tigers, the loss was carried by Dominican closer José Cisnero (0-4) in one inning.

Woodruff dominates the Pirates

Starter Brandon Woodruff spent seven innings on the mound and rangers Christian Yelich and Jackie Bradley drove in two runs each for the Milwaukee Brewers, what beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4. Woodruff (5-2) was credited with the victory by allowing four hits, two home runs and two runs and retiring five batters via strikeout. Yelich and Bradley combined to drive four runs between the two to represent Milwaukee’s ninth attack, which had six hits.

For the Pirates, rangers Ben Gamel (1), Gregory Polanco (6) and third baseman KeBryan Hayes (3) each hit home runs. Polanco sent the ball to the other side of the fence, lonely, finding Woodruff’s pitches, with no teammates in the way.

The defeat was carried by the relief Clay Holmes (2-1) in a third of an episode.

Altuve and Gurriel shine in the victory of the Astros

Venezuelan second baseman José Altuve and Cuban first baseman Yuli Gurriel each hit home runs for the Houston Astros, who defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-4. The Texas drummer was led by Altuve (12) hitting from four corners in the fifth inning, with no runners ahead, as he chased pitches from starter Bailey Ober. Gurriel (10) also got the ball out of the field in the sixth inning, with no running backs in circulation.

The victory was credited to the relief Ryne Stanek (1-1) in work of an episode.

For the Twins, third baseman Josh Donaldson (10) hit a pair of home runs in the third and eighth innings. Dominican first baseman Miguel Sanó (13) also bounced the ball from the field in the second inning, on the pitches of Mexican starter José Urquidy with no people in the way. His compatriot, designated hitter Nelson Cruz (12), also hit from four corners in the first inning against Urquidy’s pitches.

The loss was carried by closer Matt Shoemaker (2-8) in two innings.

Arroyo and Dalbec hit home runs against the Blue Jays

Second baseman Christian Arroyo and first baseman Boby Dalbec hit home runs for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5, for whom the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his homer number 19. Arroyo (3) sent the ball to the fairway in the eighth inning, with no runners ahead, while Dalbec (7) also punished with a full-return hit, in the third inning, lonely.

On the mound, the win was scored by closer Garrett Whitlock (2-1) in two innings.

For the Blue Jays, the attack represented him Guerrero Jr. (19), which hit four corners again. The Dominican sent the ball to the fairway in the sixth inning with a runner ahead. Guerrero Jr. blew the ball 443 feet over the top of center field and pushed second baseman Marcus Semien’s run to the register. With his home run, Guerrero Jr., returns to the Major League Baseball solo lead in home runs. Guerrero Jr. hit almost perfect with the batter, hitting three times in four trips to the batter’s box, dropping in two runs and scoring one.

The defeat was charged by the Dominican closer Rafel Dolis (1-2).

Civale dominates the Mariners in eight innings

Starter Aaron Civale pitched eight solid innings, first baseman Bobby Bradley drove the ball off the field and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-0. For his ninth win, in a solid outing Civale (9-2) allowed one hit, walked and retired 11 batters via strikeout.

On drums, Bradley (2) got the ball out of the field in the third inning, with no teammates on the trails. For the Mariners, the loss was charged by starter Justin Dunn (1-3) in three innings.

DeGrom throws solid and beats the Padres but is injured

Starter Jacob deGrom was taken off the mound after suffering from right flexor tendonitis, a concerning diagnosis for the New York Mets, who beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. DeGrom (6-2) pitched six innings, allowed one hit and retired 10 batters via strikeout en route to victory. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest by a pitcher in 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966. But DeGrom walked off the field after 80 launches and extended his scoreless streak to 22 innings. New York announced his injury two innings later. Also in the fifth inning he singled to center field and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that marked his victory.

For the Padres, the loss was carried by starter Blake Snell (2-3) in four innings.