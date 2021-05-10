Caste triumph in the Giro

05/10/2021

On at 18:51 CEST

When the train stops at the station you have to get on the wagon. It may be a unique opportunity, something that changes your life, forever, to stop being an anonymous cyclist and start making a name in the peloton. There is nothing worse than being caught, after a long and combative escape, a hundred meters or less from the goal. And, sometimes, it is not pleasant that they spare your life, that they let you win because you are nobody; one more, almost a stranger who has been gifted an ephemeral glory. But when you fight for success, as Taco van der Hoorn did, everything changes and the winner’s name enters the epic of the Giro & mldr; and cycling.

Der Hoorn was until today a stranger, much more than when Claudio Chiappucci eloped on the way to Futuroscope in the 1990 Tour. He was a 27-year-old cyclist who had not been able to succeed in the Jumbo. And, among so many good and famous runners, he had not found a place, a place to continue pedaling with the skin that dressed Primoz Roglic. And that is when the rider must make a living, lower his salary and find a place between less famous squads, such as the Belgian Intermarché who re-caught him for cycling and offered him a place to compete in the Giro.

And in the second stage in line, the third in the menu of the Italian round, Der Hoorn escaped knowing what almost always happens, except when the flute plays thanks to the courage, determination and strength of legs that resisted the push from a furious peloton that couldn’t allow someone without a name to outwit them so far to clinch the first solo victory at the 2021 Giro.

But the life of the cyclist is like that. Chiappucci was a good climber who had managed to win the mountain classification in the Giro in 1990 and who never, until the start of the Tour of the same year, had he thought that one day he would be a great figure to finish twice second and once third in the Giro, and twice second and third on the Tour, in his magical years, between 1990 and 1993, almost always in the wake of Miguel Induráin. The first day he dressed as leader in the Tour he went to sleep with the yellow sweater. There was no better pajamas to get to sleep. And many years later, when Chiappucci starts talking and remembering his time as a cyclist, he claims to be the rider who showed Induráin the most times his butt. He attacked, especially in the 1992 Giro, the first of the two that Miguel won. The Navarrese runner left him a few meters away, enough to start the diesel engine that Induráin used on the slopes. But when all his watts were put into action, the demarcation of a runner who was called ‘El Diablo’ ended.

It is very difficult for the triumph achieved by Der Hoorn in the third stage of the Giro to make him a great figure in cycling. But what is certain is that from now on, if he escapes again, they will not go with so many contemplations, they will not let him take minutes to destroy the sprint plans and everyone will go hunting him because he has already shown that it is necessary to take it seriously when he runs away because he knows how to win.

As seriously you have to consider Remco Evenepoel. He has been in competition for three days and is already installed in third place in the general standings, 20 seconds behind. Filippo ganna. And let’s see what happens tomorrow on the ascent to Sestola, with the summit just two kilometers from the finish line.