Castaño’s weigh-in was stung!

This Saturday there will be good boxing in the United States. Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KO) is measured with Jermell charlo (34-1-0, 18 KO) to define who he is undisputed super welterweight champion. The Argentine, monarch of the OMB, will go in search of the three titles that belong to the American: WBC, WBA and IBF. And the combat is all or nothing, since the winner will keep all the belts and will leave his opponent with absolutely none …

Charlo and Castaño with their belts. Photo: SHOWTIME.

East Saturday July 17, they will put on the gloves at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The transmission will start at 20.00 in Argentina, but it is estimated that the main fight will begin at 23. The entire event will be broadcast on the screens of ESPN and TyC Sports.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PREVIEW?

In the lead up to the fight, Brian and Jermell were face to face during the weigh-in, which both passed without any problem. The native of Isidro Casanova put a weight of 153.25 pounds (69.5 kg), while the one from Louisiana nailed 153 (69.4 kg). It should be noted that the category is 154 lbs. At first glance, the advantage runs to Charlo, who is 10 cm taller, a factor that could prove crucial in the ring.

Brian Castaño, Superwelter World Champion of the World Boxing Organization.

Throughout the weighing el Boxi was at home, it was more local than ever. From the moment their name was announced, the room was filled with Argentine songs: “I am not interested in what court you play on. As a local or a visitor, I come to see you. We carry you in our hearts, we want to see you become a champion ”.

But from one moment to the next, everything was derailed. It is that while Castaño stood on the scale, his representative, Sebastian contursi – former manager of Marcos Maidana – began to argue with members of Charlo’s team, especially with Jermall charlo (Jermell’s twin brother, who is also a boxer).

THE DISCUSSION AT THE CHESTNUT WEIGHING

Things got hotter, and they had to be separated by security officers. The discussion took place with a constant “Argentina Argentina…”, which set the background. It all ended with Brian and Charlo exchanging words in the face and with a firm handshake, while behind the verbal discussion continued between the teams.

WHAT CASTAÑO SAID IN THE PREVIEW

The day before the weigh-in, Boxi spoke about the importance of the fight in a press conference. “This is a great opportunity to add things to Argentine boxing, a great chance to win four belts. We will give everything to achieve victory and unify, “he said.

Regarding being a visitor, Castaño assured: “I have no pressure. I was always knitted and ended up being a bench, it won’t be any different on Saturday. I’m going to do my thing. “It should also be noted that although the 31-year-old is not in his native land, San Antonio is not usually a bad scenario for Argentines. Not only because Manu Ginobili shone and won four rings from the NBA at that AT&T Center. But also because in that ring, the very Maidana prevailed by unanimous ruling on Adrien Broner in 2013.

In 2013, Maidana smashed Broner. Photo: AP.

