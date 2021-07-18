Castaño, without undisputed with great controversy against Jermell Charlo

The A&T Center in San Antonio for a long time spoke Spanish. On that court Manu Ginobili lived great nights of glory. Three years after the retirement of the Argentine legend, another compatriot of his returned to shine with his own light. Brian Castaño did everything to make history and become the first Latino fighter to unify all four belts of the same weight.. Brian handcuffed Jermall Charlo, who may be a better fighter, but he didn’t get his night. He needed a miracle to save himself and it came in the form of help from the judges. Null by split decision: 114-113, 111-117 and 114-114. When such a result occurs, there are often contradictory readings. Nobody who saw that fight can win Charlo, and less by 111-117, that was the score that the Argentine would have deserved in his favor. “I won the fight. I hope there is a rematch“, stated Castaño resigned. He had to leave the ring with four superwerlter titles and left with the one that came, the WBO. The business was not that he won and they deprived him of his big night.

From the start, the fight was at two speeds. Castaño came out to put rhythm and pressure, a job that he accompanied with great blows to the body. He even locked Charlo against the corner. The American, a betting favorite, was trying isolated blows, especially with the left hook. A counter with that hand made the audience rise. He played and the fans (he fought in his state) tried to lift him up. It did not last long. From the third to the ninth rounds the fight was for the Argentine. Castaño got the rhythm and was connecting the best hands. Jermell did his work too, but was never comfortable and was very intermittent. He lacked continuity, which was presented by Castaño, who also put up hard blows and worked perfectly with the left on the inside.

In nine rounds, Charlo made no adjustments. He had to entrust himself to the KO and the flute almost played. In the tenth, Jermell had half the assault on Castaño floating. The Argentine knew how to suffer, a lot, and reached the corner. It was wrong, but it didn’t go to the ground. Despite this, two judges gave 10-8 for the local. If there is a manifest superiority that score can be given without the knee touching the ground, but it is rare that it is given. Despite the bad time, Brian Castaño managed to recover and get work. With one round to go, Charlo was 8 rounds to 3 down. There was one left and the Argentine finished strong and closing the job (a 7-4 would not have been unreasonable either). The victory seemed clear … but that was not the business.

The business was for Charlo to win, gain weight and all four belts remain vacant. Nobody was counting on Brian Castaño. The humble street sweeper from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Isidro Casanova gave everything to jump the bank and surprise. Again, a capital injustice in the cardboard ruins a great job. What a pity. Castaño, who had been planted in the previous one due to problems in Charlo’s gloves, had won over the neutral public in the days before the fight. After his exhibition, even his opponent’s fans recognized his work. At this time it must be undisputed.