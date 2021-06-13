Castaño will go to Manu’s house

Manu Ginobili left a mark on the NBA and more precisely in San antonio spurs, the only franchise in which he played in the best league in the world and with which he won four rings (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014). In the same house where the retired N ° 20 jersey wears today, the AT&T Center, Brian Brown (17-0-1, 12 KO) will try to make his own story against local Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KO).

At the AT&T Center in San Antonio, he wears the retired Manu Ginobili jersey.

Boxi, WBO super welterweight champion, will seek to become the first Latino to win all four major titles in the same category. On July 17 in Texas, Charlo will put his WBA, WBC and IBF belts on the line.

The San Antonio stadium gives illusion to the Argentine people.

This city not only delivers good basketball memories: Marcos Maidana destroyed Adrien Broner in 2013, a fight he won by unanimous decision. This great performance opened the doors for his two duels against Floyd Mayweather prior to his retirement.

