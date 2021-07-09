Castaño wants to do like Messi

Look also

While the head of the Argentines is located in the final of the Copa América to get excited about the 2022 World Cup, boxing also has its own, from the hand of Brian Castaño. The thing is On July 17, the WBO super welterweight world champion will go for the other three titles in the category owned by the American Jermell Charlo to be the undisputed in the category. The Boxi beat the most important fight of his career. Like Messi and company in Rio, he will represent Argentina in San Antonio, United States.

Boxi wants to be the undisputed super welterweight champion.

Castaño is aware of the importance of his fight. So much so that he commented: “If I win, I think the excitement and glory would be the same as if Argentina won the World Cup next year. Of course, football is different since you have 10 teammates. If Messi is in trouble, he can pass it on to a teammate. Boxing is an individual challenge, and when I’m on the ropes I have to get out of that problem by myself ”. Coincidentally, the stage will be the one that saw Emanuel Ginobili shine in the NBA, the AT&T Center. There Brian will be able to rise to the level of the greatest idols of our sport. “This is my opportunity to make history representing my country and all of Latin America, that is very strong,” added the 31-year-old boxer with a 17-0-1 record (12ko).

As for his rival, the Buenos Aires man seems not to be afraid of him, despite being the IBF, WBA and WBC champion. “Charlo is also in the prime of his career, that’s why I looked for this fight, since We are both going through the best moment of our careers, and I want to take advantage of it “. For his part, the Yankee who holds a record of 33-1-0, 17 KOs, analyzed Boxi and his own style. “Castaño is a great boxer who puts a lot of pressure on you, but I know my ability and I am aware of my strength. Every blow I throw is dominant and painful for my opponent. “

There was already a link with football: with the image of Diego in shorts he had beaten Texeira and won the WBO title.

“I’m going to do everything I can to become the champion,” Castaño guaranteed. Messi and company think the same …

