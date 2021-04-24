“Castaño can win by KO”

The great date marked on the Argentine calendar is none other than July 17, the night on which Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KO) will play much more than his WBO super welterweight belt against Jermell charlo (34-1, 18 KO). El Boxi can make history by becoming the first Latino boxer to own the four most important titles (WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF).

Gilberto Mendoza Jr., president of the World Boxing Association and son of the mythical reference of the organization, spoke about the fight that has not yet been confirmed: “I want Castaño to be the WBA champion and I have my heart in that fight with him. It is very difficult, especially because of Charlo’s physical size (NdeR: the Yankee measures 1.80 against 1.71 for the Argentine), but Castaño has a chance to beat him, I see it 50-50 ”.

Gilberto Mendoza will be the president of the WBA until 2025.

The Venezuelan, in dialogue with Planeta Boxing Radio, presented more arguments about his favoritism for Boxi: “It seems to me that when Jermell is attacked … If Castaño maintains consistency with his attack, he can even win by technical knockout. You have to be careful with the counter, that’s all I say. I believe that Jermall Charlo, the middleweight champion, is the best of the brothers. I speak in the boxing part ”.

Jermell Charlo is the dominator among super welters.

Argentines are very close to the WBA and Castaño is not the only one seeking to establish himself. There are two other nationals who are also with chances such as Alberto Palmetta (16-1, 12 KO) and Fabián Maidana (18-1, 13 KO), who are behind the super light belt of the Dominican Alberto Puello (18-0, 10 KO). Mendoza believes that Palmetta has more possibilities, since Puello’s team approved it, while Maidana, who was looking to fight in Argentina, will have to wait.

