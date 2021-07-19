Castaneda out, Trevin Jones faces Ronnie Lawrence at UFC Vegas 33

A new change will have the UFC Vegas 33 undercard. John castaneda he was removed from his combat. After the discharge, Trevin Jones will face Ronnie Lawrence.

The new change was revealed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Sunday.

Jones, was going to face Tony kelley, but his rival left the fight after an injury that was not disclosed. After knocking out Timur valiev on his debut, the result was canceled by a positive by Marijuana. In his next fight, he knocked out Mario Bautista on UFC 259.

Lawrence, won his official debut in the Octagon, knocking out Vince Cachero on UFC Vegas 20. Before that match, he won his contract with UFC after beating Jose johnson by decision in Contender Series. The fighter of Sanford MMA will seek to extend his winning streak.

UFC Vegas 33 It will be held on July 31 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

