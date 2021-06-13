Castagne leaves the European Championship with a double fracture in his face

06/13/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

.

Belgian defender Timothy Castagne He will leave the European Championship after suffering a double fracture to his face this Saturday during the match against Russia (3-0).

Castagne, who started ahead of Menieur, brutally collided within half an hour with the Russian Kuzyáev, after which he was immediately replaced.

At the end of the game, the Belgian coach, Roberto Martínez, confirmed the severity of the injury: double cheekbone fracture.

“Castagne will not be able to continue playing. He has a double fracture. You will certainly not be able to play the tournament“, He said.

His replacement, Meunier, was instrumental in the rest of the match, as he scored the second goal and passed the third to Lukaku.