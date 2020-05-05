CBS All Access has announced the cast, screenwriters and directors of the 10 episodes that will comprise the second season of the modern reinvention of ‘The Twilight Zone’ sponsored by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg as executive producers.

A second season that according to the official synopsis “will use introspection and exploration of the self to bring viewers to a family dimension” and that will premiere this summer, at least in the United States without Syfy for the moment having spoken for our country.

Below is the cast, writers and directors of the ten episodes of its second season of ‘The Twilight Zone’, all of them again narrated and presented by the aforementioned Jordan Peele:

“8”

Starring Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren.

Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

“A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson.

Written by Alex Rubens.

Directed by Christina Choe.

“Among The Untrodden”

Starring Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy.

Written by Heather Anne Campbell.

Directed by Tayarisha Poe.

“A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome.

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due.

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda.

“Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo and Tony Hale.

Written by Jordan Peele.

Directed by J.D. Dillard.

“Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs.

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini.

Directed by Mathias Herndl.

“Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon.

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini.

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

“The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter.

Written by Win Rosenfeld.

Directed by Peter Atencio.

“Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury.

Written by Alex Rubens.

Directed by Jennifer McGowan.

“You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee.

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins.