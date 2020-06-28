As reported by Deadline, Michael Shannon (‘The war of the currents’), Kate Hudson (‘ Happy Mother’s Day ‘), Don Johnson (‘ Spikes from behind ‘) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘ The man Brooklyn’s Angriest ‘) will star in director Michael Maren’s upcoming comedy, Shriver. Maren’s first work dates from 2014 and is another comedy titled ‘A Short History of Decay’.

In the film, a small university desperate to be carried away by the literary world thinks it has found Shriver, a famous writer who has been in hiding for 20 years. Unfortunately, the person they’ve located is a different Shriver, an unlucky handyman who has never read a book and who has trouble distinguishing between reality and his imagination.

With nothing to lose, this Shriver accepts the invitation to attend the university literary festival. There he is surrounded by admirers, an eccentric group of writers and aspiring writers, and he meets an English teacher who captures his heart. But things fall apart when the « real » writer shows up to expose him, posing a threat to the university and the professor’s reputation.

Written by Maren and based on a Chris Belden novel, the film will also star Jimmi Simpson, Zach Braff, Mark Boone Jr. and Aja Naomi King. The production will be carried out by Jina Panebianco and Michael J. Reiser of Cali Wood Pictures, along with Robert Ogden Barnum, Byron Wetzel, Lucas Jarach and Josh Kesselman. Filming is expected to begin once the pandemic allows.