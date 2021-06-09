Cast of ‘She Came To Me’ by Rebecca Miller

According to Deadline, Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick will star in a new romantic comedy titled‘She Came To Me’. The film will be written and directed by Rebecca Miller (‘Maggie’s Plan’), daughter of playwright Arthur Miller.

It will be a multigenerational story set in the context of New York: a composer suffering from writer’s block rediscovers his passion after a one-night stand; A pair of talented teens fight to prove to parents that their young love is something that can last forever; And for the woman who seemingly has it all, love comes to the most unexpected places.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films will produce the film alongside Miller and Damon Cardasis of Round Films. For his part, Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat will be in charge of the soundtrack, with Kim Jennings on board as production designer. The movie will be shot this coming fall in New York.

The project will be offered to potential buyers in the upcoming Cannes market from June 21 to 25.