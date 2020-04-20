The cast of “The House of Flowers”, Together with its creator Manolo Caro will host an online “party” to welcome the third and final season of the production that hits the platform Netflix next April 23.

According to the service of streaming the celebration It will start this Monday with a TV special of “La Casa de las Flores” and will end on Thursday, April 23 with “La Fiesta de las Flores” where fans will have access to exclusive material such as the commercial for “Rendimás”, starring “El Cacas” and other types of content.

The television special will take place today from 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). There, Fans will be able to see their favorite scenes, never-before-seen bloopers and unreleased statements from the “De la Mora” brothers, opinions of special guests, music and more.

The owner and lord of La casa de las flores @ManoloCaroS brings us the TV Special. Do not miss it on Monday 20 at 2:00 p.m. MX on the Netflix Latin America YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/hF715fPcdo – The House of Flowers (@CasaFloresTV)

April 19, 2020

Later, in “The Festival of Flowers”, which will start at 8:00 p.m. next Thursday (Mexico Central Time), Fans will be able to chat live with the main actors and all the emblematic characters, “in addition to a very special surprise,” Netflix promised.

In the third season of “La Casa de las Flores” The “dirtiest trapitods” will be revealed when they tell us about the past of some members of the Mexican family, director Manolo Caro revealed weeks ago.

With the grandmother “Victoria” wanting to take control of the house of the “De la Mora”, “Paulina” in prison, “Elena” pregnant and in a coma, and “Julián” dealing with the insecurity of “Diego”, the Things get even more complicated when the secrets of the past appear, where in the late 70’s “Virginia”, “Ernesto”, “Solomon” and “Carmela” began their friendship.

The Cast directed by Manolo, is composed by Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez and Dario Yazbek, will also feature performances by Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana, Isabel Burr, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León, Isela Vega, Christián Chávez, Mariana Treviño, Arturo Rivers, among others.

AC

.