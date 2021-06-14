Cast of ‘Foe’, the new project of Garth Davis

Going Deadline we have learned that the director of ‘Lion’, Garth Davis have Saoirse Ronan (‘Little Women’), Paul Mescal (‘Normal People’) and LaKeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Tables’) to star in his next project entitled ‘Foe’. It is an adaptation of the novel written by Iain Reid.

Set in the near future where corporate power and environmental degradation are devastating the planet, Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married for seven years who live a lonely life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Stanfield) knocks on their door, bringing news that puts their lives in chaos: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large experimental space station orbiting Earth. The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen will not have a chance to miss him, because she will not be left alone, not even for a moment. Hen will have a family company that will push her to make a decision that will change her life.

“I’ve been looking to do some science fiction, it was always on my bucket list,” Davis said. “Le Foe and I couldn’t put it down. It’s incredibly suspenseful, very moving and showing where we are headed as a society, with many of the questions we all have. And the love story broke my heart. A story of self-determination, struggling for the most precious things in our lives and reminding the public that this time we have here is precious and that the way we treat each other is the way we should treat the planet. “