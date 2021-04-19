Cast of ‘Day Shift’, another vampire

VaDeadline report that Grammy-nominated rapper Snoop Dogg (‘I am Dolemite’), Meagan Good (‘Shazam!’), Karla Souza (‘We all want someone’) and Scott Adkins (‘Doctor Strange’) have been cast to star alongside. Oscar winner Jamie Fox (‘A Matter of Justice’) the Netflix vampire thriller,‘Day Shift’. The film will mark the debut in a feature film for J.J. Perry, in a cast completed by Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax.

‘Day Shift’ tells the story of a hardworking father who just wants to provide a good life for his resourceful 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is only a front for his real source of income , hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

Perry will direct the film from a script written by Shay Hatten (‘John Wick 3 and 4’, ‘Army of the Dead’) and an original story by Tyler Tice. Regarding its production, it will be in charge of the director of ‘John Wick’, Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Entertainment, along with Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment. Foxx, Datari Turner and Peter Baxter will serve as executive producers.