The covid-19 pandemic affects football in several aspects, including financial. Without games and less money coming in the coffers, many teams are already facing difficulties. At the Athletico-PR, the cast leaders show confidence in the board that the club does not suffer as much impacts.

One of the most experienced players in the squad, Argentine Lucho González showed some concern for clubs around the world, which may suffer from a lower income. Still, the steering wheel says it relies on the athletic board.

“It is difficult and we know that it is an unusual situation. World football is going through a very complicated moment and Athletico may not be able to be an exception on this point. But we know that the Club is very structured and will do everything to honor things as it has been doing for a long time. We will always wait and respect the decision of the board “, declared Lucho.

So far Athletico-PR’s board has not announced salary cuts (Photo: Disclosure / Fabio Wosniak / CAP)

This crisis that affects the coffers of Brazilian clubs makes some managers request the return of football as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the position of the lateral Adriano is to put health first.

“This is the most difficult part that I see and we have to show solidarity. Many Brazilian clubs already have this problem even without the pandemic and now we need to think a lot on the human side. Of course we want to return as soon as possible, even to help in this economic part. which is complicated without games, but we have to understand the current situation and think about everyone’s health. On the other hand, Athletico is serious and President Petraglia has always worked to make the club solid. It is an example in Brazil and, in we can help, we have to be available “, analyzed the experienced player.

Captain of Athletico, Wellington showed concern for the other employees of the teams, not just for the athletes. The midfielder also analyzed the club management in Brazil in the face of the pandemic and set the Hurricane as an example for the others.

“We know that the clubs depend on crowded stadiums, the supporter and also sales and stores. But if we look closely, many clubs are poorly managed and when a moment of crisis comes like this, the impact is very great. With greater preparation , the reflexes are less “

“It is sad to see employees from anywhere being fired, because they are the ones who are on a daily basis and make clubs move. They are the ones who suffer the most in these crisis situations and what we can do at that moment is to take a little responsibility. We have to help if the Club needs us. Athletico has always honored its commitments and is an example in Brazilian football. Whenever you need it, you can count on the players “, said the captain of the squad.

The football department of Athletico-PR returned from the early vacation period last Friday. So far, the board has yet to announce cuts or wage reduction measures. As with the other states across the country, the future of Paranaense Championship remains uncertain. So far, the state championship has been played until the end of its first phase and Athletico in third.

