CAST: “Hercai: Love and Revenge”: Actors and characters

Starting this June 22, Telemundo viewers will be able to enjoy Hercai: Amor y Venganza. The Turkish novel starring Akin Akinözü and Ebru Sahin. Hercai tells the love story with unexpected twists and undiscovered cultural traditions. Below we have the list of the actors and their characters in the story.

The story takes place in the ancient city of Midyat, in the province of Mardin in Turkey, and tells the story of Reyyan Sadoglu (Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akinözü); an impossible love that was born out of revenge and betrayal. The plot unfolds as Miran carries out his plan of revenge to honor the death of his parents, an act of anger instilled by his grandmother, who makes him believe that his parents were murdered by Reyyan’s father. On the other hand, Reyyan’s desire to escape from her grandfather’s yoke will lead her to Miran’s arms. She will fall in love with Miran without knowing her true intentions, and he will discover that her love is stronger than rivalry and hatred. This love will unleash a confrontation between families and will force Miran and Reyyan to fight for an impossible relationship and overcome the obstacles that surround them, according to Telemundo.

The cast of Hercai: Love and Revenge is starring Ayda Aksel, Macit Sonkan, Serhat Tutumluer, Ilay Erkök, Serdar Özer, Ahmet Tansu Taşanlar, Gülçin Santırcıoğlu, Oya Unustasi and Gülçin Hatihan. Hercai: Amor y Venganza airs Monday through Friday at 9 pm ET on Telemundo.

Ebrun sahin

Sahin brings Reyyan Sadoglu to life. Reyyan is the granddaughter of the Şadoğlu family, a prominent family in the city of Midyat. His grandfather and father are very important figures in his life and in the Şadoğlu family. However, Reyyan never felt loved in the house by anyone except his father, Hazar (he is his stepfather), his mother, and his little sister. Reyyan has been abused by her grandfather since childhood due to the fact that she is not his biological granddaughter, and the only reason he adopted her into the family is because of his son Hazar, but she does not know it. One morning, Reyyan is riding a horse through the fields to his favorite place that he loves to watch the sunrise. On her way back, her horse is almost hit by a car, she falls and loses consciousness. The driver of the car is a handsome young man named Miran, who is attracted to her. He drives her home in his car and the story begins.

Akin Akinözü

Akin stars as Miran Aslanbey. Miran falls in love with Reyyan, prompting Yaren – Reyyan’s cousin – to swear revenge on Reyyan for stealing Miran and ruining her life. For his part, Miran proposes to Reyyan, they marry and start a new life together. After spending their first night as husband and wife, the next morning he leaves her, causing intense feelings of betrayal and hatred in Reyyan towards him. So she vows that she will never let him forget what he has done to her as long as she lives, that she will never forgive him for what he has done to her. It turns out that everything about Miran is a lie; the wedding, his family, his name, his origin.

It turns out that Miran’s plan from the beginning was to gain the trust of the Şadoğlu family, marry his innocent daughter Reyyan and then leave her as tomorrow after, thus demanding the first part of his ‘revenge plan’ and humiliating Reyyan and the entire Şadoğlu family. But his feelings for Reyyan were the only real thing in the whole situation, his love for her was true and genuine from the moment he met her, and what he did to her he did against her will, under her guidance. hand. grandmother (Azize). Miran now struggles to cope with what he has done to the person he loves. The motivation behind his revenge is the fact that Miran believes that Reyyan’s father (Hazar) kidnapped, raped and killed his mother and shot his father.

Ayda aksel

Ayda gets into the skin of Azize Aslanbey

Macit Sonkan

Macit plays Nasuh Sadoglu

Ilay Erkök

Ilay brings Yaren Sadoglu to life

Sedar Özer

Sedar stars as Cihan Sadoglu

Ahmet Tansu Tasanlar

Ahmet is Azat Sadoglu in Hercai.

Gülçin Santırcıoğlu

Gulcin is Sultan Aslanbey

Oya Unustasi

Oya becomes Gönül Aslanbey

Gülçin Hatihan

Gulcin plays the role of Handan Sadoglu

Below you can see a preview of the hit Turkish novel.

Hercai: Love and revenge | Sneak Peek | TelemundoHercai: Amor y Venganza, the internationally acclaimed drama that has captivated audiences globally, arrives this summer in the United States to win over viewers with a two-hour premiere that will present an epic love story full of romance, twists and turns and traditions. cultural to discover. The story takes place in… 2021-06-17T12: 00: 18Z

