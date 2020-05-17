Corinthian Marco Antonio de Carvalho, who just lost his father, Seu Adhemar, to COVID-19, was surprised by an action idealized by the communication and marketing teams of the club: he accepted to give an interview to Corinthians TV without knowing that the conversation would be with the goalkeeper Cássio.

Marco Antonio and Adhemar had the habit of attending Arena Corinthians. Marco is also a member of Fiel Torcedor, Timão’s fan-partner program, but he was unable to pay due to the current crisis. Cássio then presented him with a year of free plan.

Cássio surprises supporters in Corinthians TV video call – PHOTO: Reproduction

– I was even a little moved by everything you are saying and I wanted to say that you received another year of Faithful Supporter My Life as a gift. For me it will be a great privilege, when all this is over, to receive you there at the CT, I would like to give you a gift – said Cassio.

Adhemar passed away at the age of 88 – PHOTO: Personal archive

– Mine was born on September 1, Corinthians’ birthday. His father was a Saint-Pauline. When he started to understand football, as a child, he learned that he was born on the same date as Corinthians and did not become São-Paulino precisely because of that. He took me to the stadium my whole life and now, at the end of his life, thanks to God, I managed to repay the affection a little, since the opening of the Arena. He was a little removed because Pacaembu was a little tricky for him to go, but after he opened the Arena he never stopped going, he always went with me and my son – said Marco.

– May you keep fighting. I know it is a difficult time, we often do not have the perspective of what may happen, but continue to have faith and joy. God willing, soon all this will pass, let’s go back to normal life. I hope to meet you there at the stadium to support us. Corinthians’ great asset is its fans – amended the idol.

Video was published this Sunday on Corinthians TV

