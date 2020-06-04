Despite the poor results of the beginning of the season, Cássio defends the work of Tiago Nunes in Corinthians. In an interview with ESPN channels on Wednesday, the goalkeeper said it may even be difficult for fans to understand, but that the players have evolved in the coach’s hand.

“I know it is difficult to say that, suddenly the fan doesn’t understand, but I believe that we have evolved a lot; that despite the negative results, we are increasingly trying to understand the way we work, we are struggling and the teacher has given the greater freedom for us to talk to him about the way to play, ideas “, he said.

Cássio defended changes instituted by Tiago Nunes

“He is a very nice guy, very respectful, who respects the player, and something very cool about him, respects the players equally, from the oldest to the youngest”, praised Cássio.

For the archer, Tiago Nunes also got it right when he took over the team only in the pre-season, and not at the time he closed the contract, in the final stretch of 2019.

“I honestly believe that he was not (he should have assumed in 2019), that he had to start only at the beginning of the year, because there are many players who are not there, he has his work philosophy,” he explained.

Since the arrival of the ex-Athletico coach, Timão was eliminated in the 2nd phase of the Libertadores for Guaraní-PAR and parked in the 3rd position of group D of the Campeonato Paulista before the stoppage. In the view of shirt 12, however, things tend to change when football resumes.

“I am very confident that this lap we will return very well, get into a rhythm, get a good sequence and get results. Everything is a beginning of work, a change, if we go to get it, we had five, I know years of work in a way and now we are working totally different “, he justified.

“Of course, we are not criticizing the way we were before, because we were very successful and happy, only that a new coach arrived, with a new idea, a very cool coach that I believe that everyone embraced and believed in this idea. Unfortunately the results did not they were good, but we are not going to throw everything away from what we have learned; on the contrary, I think we have to improve and get the victories “, ended Cássio.

Altogether, Tiago has four wins, five draws and five losses in the black team, to take advantage of 40.5% of the points.

Sports Gazette

