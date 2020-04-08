The former Real Madrid player coincided with the Catalan in the Rome. Although Pep Guardiola he only remained half a season in the Italian squad, a team with which he only played five games, he made great friends with Antonio Cassano, who has not hesitated to tell the anecdote of the “casino” with the current coach of the Manchester City in a chat he has had on Instagram with journalist Pierluigi Pardo.

Questioned by Guardiola, Cassano has stated: “He is my friend, we were together in Rome” “One summer I was in Monaco for a tournament. While dining on the third floor of a hotel, I heard myself called several times“Continued the Italian, revealing that it was Pep Guardiola the one who called him.

“He wanted to greet me and he wanted me to tell the others about the “casino” that we set up together in Rome one night“Has revealed Antonio Cassano. The former soccer player has clarified that by “casino” he refers to how they messed up at night in the Italian city, nothing related to gambling. Cassano has also spoken about Guardiola as coach: “Pep was a fantastic player and a great coach. His great strength is power convince the best player on the team to play your way. He is the only one in the world who has this charism“

Guardiola abandoned the Barcelona in 2001 after having played 379 matches with the Barça shirt. The midfielder started a new adventure in Serie A with the help of Brescia and, thanks to his good work, he ended up signing for the Rome from Antonio Cassano. Pep was not able to gain the confidence of Fabio Capello, so he returned to Brescia in the winter market. In addition to Italy, Guardiola played in Qatar and Mexico before hanging up his boots.