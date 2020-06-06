Francesco Totti, one of the emblems of Rome, has a special memory of his partner Antonio Cassano, whom he defined as “one of the best in the world”, in an interview with the Líbero Magazine.

“He came to Rome for me, because he said that I was his idol. There was Juve, who wanted him, but he chose Rome. He wanted to play with me, he was in love with my football. He did not have an easy childhood, so when he arrived in Rome I took him home with my parents. Cassano is good, honest, a happy guy, although sometimes he got into some trouble, as he did in Madrid, “explains Totti of his former partner.

“I tried to raise him as I knew, because technically it was not necessary. He was without a doubt one of the best in the world. Technically the best, perhaps. Different. He also had enormous physical strength. I found myself wonderfully at his side “

He was laughing at his peers

Totti remembers that Cassano had a changing character. “I didn’t tease them. He massacred them directly, which is something different. Except me, Batistuta or Samuel, he massacred the others. Zebina, Delvecchio, Tommasi & mldr; When they missed a pass he said to them: “Sei un pippone & rdquor; (You are a package). “Go work at the pharmacy & rdquor ;. It made you understand what personality he had.

He also revealed his disagreements with Capello himself. “They have discussed millions of times. They were chasing each other in the middle of the training ground. I have seen incredible scenes, but Fabio loved him because he knew he was a phenomenon. Capello wanted good players, with character, and Cassano was, “Totti explained.

Despite his character, everyone understood his personality and it didn’t end up being a problem. “We simply accepted it. Sometimes it was even exaggerated, because it had no limits, filters, brakes. When it started it didn’t end,” said the Italian.