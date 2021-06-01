Casper Ruud wins the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Benoit Paire

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

Norwegian Casper ruud, number 16 of the ATP and seeded number 15, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros by 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in three hours and a minute to Benoit paire, French tennis player, number 40 of the ATP. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the final 30s of the championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Norwegian tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained 60% of the first service, committed 3 double faults, winning 64% of the service points. As for Paire, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, had a 57% first serve, made 7 double faults and managed to win 58% of his service points.

After this match, the thirty-second finals will take place where the Norwegian and the winner of the match between the Polish tennis player will face off Kamil Majchrzak and the french player Arthur Cazaux.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.