“After Roland Garros I had a few days to think and, after considering it with my team, we decided not to go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I am still quite young, so I hope to be able to participate in several Olympic Games in my career. “These were the last words of Casper ruud on their social networks, the statement confirming that Norway will not have Olympic representation in the discipline of tennis. A surprising decision on the part of the 22-year-old, who we do hope to see in Paris 2024.