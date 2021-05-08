Casper Ruud reaches his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Madrid

Norwegian Casper ruud extended his good moment and his presence in the semifinals on the ATP circuit by beating the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, 7-5 and 6-1, to be one step away from the final of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old tennis player from Oslo was placed, by the big door, among the four best of a Masters 1000 for the third time in his career, after those of Rome last year and from Monte Carlo this same course.

Ruud is a tennis player on the rise. It took him seventy minutes to defeat the first Kazakh to reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid competition.

It’s a new try for Ruud. Those who will play in the Caja Mágica against the winner of the duel between the Chilean Cristian Garin and italian Matteo berrettini They will be the third consecutive semifinals after those of Monte Carlo and Munich.

The Norwegian, for the first time in the main draw of the Masters 1000 in Madrid after two frustrated attempts to progress from the previous phase, debuted his record in Buenos Aires in 2020, his only success so far.

The tennis player from Oslo managed to defeat Bublik in the final stretch of the first set and then accelerated to win the match with authority. It was Ruud’s second win in as many games after St Petersburg in 2019.