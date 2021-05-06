Casper Ruud KOs Tsitsipas in Madrid’s Round of 16

Norwegian Casper ruud left the Mutua Madrid Open without its last finalist and one of the great favorites, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, by winning 7-6 (4) and 6-4 to access the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old young player from Oslo, who had never made it past the qualifying round in Madrid before, was placed in the top eight after beating a more erratic opponent than usual.

Ruud, twenty-second in the ATP ranking and with the title of Buenos Aires in 2020 as the only achievement in his career, clung to his service that he did not lose throughout the game.

Tsitsipas, winner of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and finalist in Acapulco and Barcelona this season, he was never able to impose his rhythm or break his rival’s serve. After losing in the tiebreaker of the first set, he could not turn the situation around.

The Hellenic, who was making his third appearance in the Caja Mágica, went against the tide later, as soon as he gave up his serve in the seventh game. Ruud did not give in and closed the win after one hour and 35 minutes.

The Norwegian will face the Kazakh in the quarterfinals Alexander Bublik, who beat Russian Aslan Karatev 6-4, 6-3.