Casper Ruud knocks down the champion Fognini and waits for his idol Nadal

It was one of the possible covers of this Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000, and it has definitely been seen. Former junior world number one, at 22 the Norwegian Casper ruud It is taking cruising speed on the circuit. Semifinalist in the Master 1000 in Rome, repeats that result in the Monegasque Principality.

Son of the former professional Christian Ruud, his coach, the Scandinavian has knocked down the reigning champion of the tournament, the Italian Fabio Fognini, 33 years old and 18th ATP, by 6-4 and 6-3 in 1h.36 ‘.

Ruud, 27th in the ATP classification, awaits a rival for Saturday’s ‘semis’, who could be his idol Rafael Nadal, with whom he has been preparing the clay court campaign since he is a regular visitor to the academy in Manacor. They have never been measured in an official match.

The Norwegian aborted the possibility of a rematch of Nadal with Fognini, his executioner in the penultimate round of 2019, although Rafa faces a tough quarterfinal confrontation against the Russian Andrey Rublev.

Survive 2 match points against Carreño

Ruud is taking advantage of the extra life acquired by tracing two balls from ‘match’ to Pablo Carreño in eighths. In the second round he got rid of the Argentine top-10 Diego Schwartzman.

Powerful, Rocky, with a lethal right hand, Ruud imposed his solidity on Fognini’s creativity and fieryness, who suddenly suffered the first ‘break’ of the crash, which cost him the set and a slight bump. The transalpine delivered five games, the Nordic shot up 6-4 and 3-0.

He had three 4-0 options and Ruud served, but Fognini was caught. He saved the service, 3-1, and then cemented the recovery, achieving the sixth opportunity to break the rival’s serve. From a possible and definitive 4-0 Ruud to a 3-3 blowing air into the defender of the crown.

Ruud’s scare lasted a few minutes, as he recovered a sobriety that drove Fognini out of his mind to finish off the classification.