Casper Ruud and his new goal: to be top10

Magnus Carlsen (world chess champion) and Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund sensation scorer) are two of the most renowned Norwegian athletes in their country. In fact, they reach an unsuspected degree of popularity. In that sense, Casper ruud he wants to occupy a place in that select group. Based on great results (he has a streak of 12 consecutive wins with three titles), he appeared on Monday in 12th place in the world ranking, his best historical position. “One of the objectives is to be able to enter the top10“said Pedro Clar, one of the coaches who help the young Nordic star on a day-to-day basis.

Champion in Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, Ruud scored the ‘triplet’ that put a close to the clay tour in 2021. In fact, he reached 35 victories in the season (most of them were on clay) and only registered nine defeats. “Before playing these tournaments, we knew that I could have very good results. The only way to achieve victory is to focus on the present and try to give your highest level in each of the games, a fact that we have achieved,” added Clar in an interview with the official site of the ATP.

Although the numbers are in sight and no game is easy, the reality is that the 22-year-old has only surpassed two top-10 so far this year (Schwartzman and Tsitsipas) -in the six meetings he had- and now will have the mission of confirming his great moment in the North American tour on fast tracks. “The idea of ​​doing a good American tour and being able to get the best results,” he said.

ENTER THE MASTERS, A POSSIBLE DREAM

Currently ranked as the 8th best player of the season, Ruud keeps hopes alive of getting among the tennis players who will play the Turin ATP Finals next November. However, harvesting a good yield in the US Open Series it will be fundamental because of the number of points it represents. “Casper has managed to consolidate his level and is becoming an increasingly complete and regular player. He is a young player but with great maturity, always predisposed to train to the maximum to improve his level,” concluded Clar.