Casper Mattress on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Idk who needs to hear this, but your bed is the most important place in your entire house. The average person spends a third of their life (!!!) horizontal — and that’s not counting all the time you spend watching Hulu, answering emails from bed, and getting a lil frisky between the sheets. So, why not invest in your sleep? The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot of $$$ to get an awesome mattress. In honor of Prime Day, Amazon is offering a SUPER steep discount on Casper’s Sleep Element Mattress.

From its affordable as heck prices to its ultra-cozy styles, it’s safe to say Casper single-handedly revolutionized the mattress biz (* hair flip *). Naturally, the Element version is no exception. Made with a plush memory foam, this mattress will conform to your body to highlight any aches or pains you picked up during the day. Plus, the durable base will keep your mattress from sinking and sagging. (Read: This bb is built to last.)

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

Casper Sleep amazon.com

$ 795.00

But, what makes the Element mattress reeeally special is its special AirScape feature. This thin layer of perforated foam is designed to increase airflow and circulation so you don’t overheat in the middle of the night. (As someone who legit wakes up in a pool of sweat, this is the dream.)

Oh, and did I mention Amazon’s taking 20 percent of all sizes? For example, a queen-sized Element mattress would usually cost you $ 595, which is ~ * way * ~ less than most options out there. But, because the Amazon gods want you to get a good night’s sleep, you can snag it for $ 476 right now as part of Prime Day. If you do the math, that’s not much more than some of our fave sheet sets. Um, I’m sold. Bye.

Shop more Amazon Prime Day sales with slickdeals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io