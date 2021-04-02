Casio unveils its first smartwatch with Wear OS

04/01/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

Now that the sports and dress smartwatch lines are taking shape, multiple companies are starting to launch their devices targeting more aggressive lines. Thus, there was already talk of a possible Apple Watch of this style, and it has been Casio which has announced its first smartwatch of this style, carrying Google’s Wear OS inside. It is the GSW-H1000, part of the G-Squad professional line that seeks to have many functionalities focused on sports and the mountains. In addition, it is the first G-Shock to have a color screen.

With a rugged and provocative design, the GSW-H1000 is designed for those seeking reliability in your sports activities. Reason why has its back made of titanium. Includes water resistance up to 200 meters deep. Using Android Wear OS it has two layers, the first one that always shows the time on the screen, while if we use it it changes to a color screen that can show maps, notifications and data from the sensors.

Built with multiple sensors, it brings GPS, optical pulse reader, compass, altitude meter, barometric pressure and more. By having Wear OS it also allows access to phone notifications and numerous applications. The big problem is that it only has a battery life of a day and a half if the color screen is used. The Casio G-Squad Pro GSW-H1000 has gone on sale for about 650 euros at the exchange. It will arrive in May and includes red, black and blue colors.