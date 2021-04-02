Casio presents its first G-Shock watch with Wear OS: robust design for sports outside and inside the home | Technology

The G-Squad GSW-H1000 presents itself as an all-round watch with numerous sensors for all categories of training.

Casio has unveiled its latest off-road watch, the G-Squad GSW-H1000 is the first model in the G-Shock family to use Google’s Wear OS wearable operating system. It is designed to follow all types of workouts outdoors and indoors.

Wear OS integrates with Casio functions and activities to offer watch faces of the brand with the data collected by all the sensors that the device equips. One of the advantages of Wear OS is that it is compatible with more applications available from Google Play to install on the watch.

The G-Squad is presented with a titanium housing and aluminum buttons to resist shocks during exercise. It is also waterproof to a depth of 200 meters, perfect for lovers of extreme sports. Casio claims that the G-Squad is capable of accurately monitoring 15 outdoor activities and 24 indoor activities.

Along with its titanium casing, it is accompanied by a 1.2 inch double layer round screen. First there is the monochromatic panel that always remains on showing the time and a few data as the classic Casio watches did. Meanwhile, in second place is the full color LCD screen with which to view maps and other more precise functions.

Among the sensors that this off-road watch integrates is the GPS, a compass, a barometer to track sports activities, and other sensors to measure the health of users such as sensor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and sleep and stress management. Its battery has a day and a half of autonomy on the color screen, although with the “multiple clock mode” it could reach a month of autonomy.

It is a fairly comprehensive watch that offers altitude metrics, tidal graphs and information about the state of the road. Interested buyers will be able to choose between red, dark blue and black for the case.

It is scheduled to go on sale in the month of May, at the moment it is only known that it will cost about $ 700 in the United States, but the company has not given many indications about its availability. In some countries, Casio offers alerts to interested buyers so that they are the first to know about the launch of a particular model.