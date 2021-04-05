Casio introduces its first G-SHOCK smartwatch with Wear OS

It is almost impossible to talk about digital clocks without thinking about Casio, one of the most iconic brands of all time. However, since the first models began to be seen, this company was always the great absentee from the market for smarwatches. And it is that although we could see some intelligent implementations in their watches, we never got to see a fully adapted device.

Something that will finally change, with the arrival of Casio G-SHOCK GSW-H1000, its first smartwatch based on the Google Wear OS operating system. This was reported for the first time by Asia One, for just a few hours later, the authenticity of these models was revealed in an official company statement, and the arrival of this new smartwatch on the official G-SHOCK website.

It has a dual-layer display similar to the TicWatch Pro 3, with an always-on LCD screen for basic information and a full-color screen for things like Maps and other more advanced features. The color display has a resolution of 360 × 360 and both screens are 1.2 inches wide.

In addition, this smartwatch features a trademark shock resistance certificate from the G-SHOCK line, along with water resistance up to 200 meters, along with all Wear OS-enabled intelligence and some unique features of its own.

Regarding its functionalities, this new watch has an optical sensor to measure the heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude / air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyro, GPS functionality, and more. This powerful hardware profile allows the watch to capture data on distance, speed and pace, which is so useful for people who do physical training.

And it is that the Casio GSW-H1000 will form part of the G-SQUAD line, focused on sports, offering wide use for a range of sports and physical activities ranging from classic walks or runs, indoor workouts, road cycling and swimming, to more extreme activities like surfing and snowboarding.

However, there are still many fundamental details of this smartwatch that have not been revealed, such as the choice of its chipset, although without a doubt the obvious choice would go through the Snapdragon 4100 launched last year.

Availability and price

At the moment Casio has not revealed no details on prices or availability date, showing only a “Coming soon” message. Although we have been able to see that there will be at least three variants of the watch, to which we can only attribute the color change, with a GSW-H1000-1 in black with blue details, the GSW-H1000-1A completely black with some silver buttons, and the GSW-H1000-1A4 with a more striking aesthetic in red and black colors.