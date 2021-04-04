Casio also has smart watches, or almost: the G-Shock at € 79 has an app, a step counter and is on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surely you have ever worn the classic Casio watch on your wrist, one of the most popular watches that existed a long time ago and that we probably still have stored in a drawer in our home, but Casio also has smart watches, or at least with advanced functionalities, which will allow you to remember those times before but adapted to current technology.

We are not talking about a smart watch like the Apple Watch, but the truth is that Casio is also betting on a market niche focused on extreme sports and with advanced functionalities in the form of the Casio G-Shock series, a digital watch with a step counter, motion sensor and many other features that you can now find with an incredible offer.

However, the Casio G-Shock is only € 79.20 on Amazon, representing a saving of € 60.28 compared to its previously marked price.

The Casio G-Shock watch of the offer at € 79.20 is reduced by 43%, and it is a product sold and shipped by Amazon itself, being able to receive it at your home during this next week, just in time for the arrival of good temperatures.

Casio G-Shock is more designed for sports of all kinds, although it specifically focuses on those of risk such as running in the mountains or climbing, but it is totally valid for our daily gym sessions.

The device has a three axis acceleration sensor, is able to measure the daily number of steps and through Bluetooth it can be connected to our mobile phone by sending the data to an application where we can observe each of our sports statistics.

In addition to the daily step counter, it also has a display of calories burned and a list of the workouts carried out every day, every week and every month. It also has a rather curious function such as a 3D map with a history of visited locations and connections made to social networks.

