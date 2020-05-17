The Miccosukee casino will reopen its doors this Sunday after closing in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami World /thenewherald

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming planned to reopen its doors this Sunday after being closed since the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic and has established stricter security standards, which all customers and employees must comply with.

To enter the facility, customers must be 21 years of age or older, must wear masks at all times, and be subject to a temperature test prior to entry. If the temperature is too high, the user will not be able to enter the facility, the casino said in a statement.

Smoking is not allowed inside the facility, but there will be specific areas for smoking outside, 25 percent of capacity will be operated, and wipe dispensers are installed throughout the facility to clean each machine after use.

There will be several areas that will remain closed to meet social distancing standards and avoid social gatherings. The gaming floor will be open to the public with every third machine available to play.

The areas that will remain closed from now on will be the hotel, the parking services, bingo, Poker, Empeeke Aaweeke International Buffet, Bravo Bravissimo, Café Hammock, CypressLounge, Martini Bar, and the game room for teenagers, among others.

Cases in Florida

Florida coronavirus deaths rise to 1,973, and cases to 45,588

Deaths from coronavirus rose to 1,973 this Sunday, while cases reached 45,588 on Sunday after being reported 777 new positives and 9 additional deaths, reported the Health Department.

A total of 8,230 people with severe symptoms have been hospitalized, although how many are in hospitals is not reported at this time.

Miami-Dade has 15,658 cases and Broward 6,243, Palm Beach County has 4,524 positive cases and Monroe 100.