CDMX.- The goalkeeper Iker Casillas turns 39 and received various congratulations, among them Raúl Gudiño, but also ‘Doctor’ Luis Garcia, who trolled him with his message.

Through his Twitter account, Luis Garcia He recalled that the Spanish goalkeeper is partying, noting that, although he is 39, he seems 49.

Our beloved Iker Casillas turns 39, although he looks 49, ”he wrote.

The ‘Doctor’ and Casillas were partners in Azteca Deportes, when it was the Russia World Cup in 2018.

Also, the Chivas goalkeeper, Raúl Gudiño He congratulated Casillas, sending him a hug and assuring that he is someone he admires, wishing him more years full of success and health. When it was Gudiño’s birthday, Casillas sent congratulations.

Happy birthday @IkerCasillas I send you a big hug crack you know that you are admired and loved !!! Make them more full of success and health … Embrace LEGEND – Raúl Gudiño (@ RaulGudino1)

May 20, 2020

As a professional, Iker Casillas has won five Leagues in Spain, two King’s Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, three Champions League, two European Super Cups, three Club World Cups, one Portuguese League, one Portuguese Super Cup, as well as two Eurocups and a World, the latter with the Selection of Spain.

More congratulations to Iker Casillas

Since Porto until UEFA They wished Iker Casillas a happy birthday, for reaching 39 years.

The best goalkeeper that Spain has given and without a doubt one of the greatest in history. The one who made us believe that YES you could win, a kid with a noble heart and tremendous humility. And most importantly, friend of your friends. Happy birthday friend @IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/ncMZywKjlp – Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@ cesc4official) May 20, 2020

