Casillas sent a “special” compliment to his ex-wife Sara Carbonero

Life for Sara carbonero continued after their separation with Iker Casillas, a former Real Madrid player, and now works for Radio MARCA and has a section to interview important Spanish artists.

His last guest was the Madrid singer-songwriter Ismael Serrano, who has gained an important boom in music lovers. Carbonero took the opportunity to post a photo with a message that captivated his followers and Serrano’s fans.

“Still assimilating having had one of the most important musicians in our country in the studio, the author of so many songs that have marked our lives, the voice of commitment, ideals, collective yearnings, the one who claimed melancholy”, Sara wrote on her instagram account.

And among the comments he read that everyone was taken by surprise, that of Iker Casillas. Both signed their divorce, but they show that the relationship ended on good terms.

“Every time you make it special,” wrote the former captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team. Their sons Lucas and Martín will keep them linked for life.