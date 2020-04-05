Iker Casillas also has his own idea regarding the date for the resumption of the season for football in Europe.

Victim of a heart attack on May 1, 2019, Iker Casillas, who then joined the sports management of FC Porto, officially ended his glorious football career on February 18. The 38-year-old goalkeeper has set out to run for the presidency of the Spanish federation (RFEF) and has therefore proposed a plan for the rest of the season in Spain and throughout Europe, when it will obviously be possible to resume the championships.

“How to find a solution for the European football calendar? Cancel the season? Play on the calendar year? That said, if everything comes back to normal in three or four months, we can play what is left and have the national cup finals and the Champions League and the Europa League in December. The next World Cup is in November 2022. Let’s adjust, ”says the former Real Madrid captain in a tweet, while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned that the season could not continue after the August 31.

“San Iker” wants to procrastinate and for good reason: La Liga is not sure that it will be able to resume in June and July. In fact, Spain is the European country most affected with Italy by the Covid-19, with more than 130,000 cases detected and 12,418 deaths. The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, announced the extension of the confinement until April 25, in three weeks. Nothing says that footballers will be able to resume training in stride …

