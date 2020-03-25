Luis Rubiales He appeared before the media to announce the Federation-approved package of measures to assist clubs in the coronavirus crisis. The president was also asked about different issues such as the situation in which the elections are.

Rubiales did not want to assess any of the questions related to the elections, nor with his rival for the presidency, Iker Casillas. «I am not going to talk about elections. The focus is on helping Spanish football and society through football. What worries me is how to help my country“He assured.

The president gave his face after the telematic meeting he had with all the presidents of the territorial federations. In addition to the economic measures, Rubiales announced a series of social measures such as offering a service of psychologists and physiotherapists of the Federation to support the health and care field and also the possibility of using the Hotel Residence of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas as a hospital center.