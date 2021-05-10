Casillas ends up in the emergency room after a new heart scare

05/05/2021

On at 13:15 CEST

Iker Casillas again had a scare with his heart problems. Last Wednesday, while he was playing paddle tennis with some friends, according to the magazine Hola! felt a strong pain in his chest noticing that his heart was racing more than normal, and He decided to go on his own foot accompanied by a friend to the Emergency Department of the Quirón University Hospital in Madrid, in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The hospital staff performed the relevant tests and it was ruled out that it was a heart attack or serious heart problems. After the examinations and being under health surveillance for a few hours, Casillas returned to his new attic in Madrid at dawn, after his break with Sara Carbonero a few weeks ago.

Despite not making public statements in this regard, Casillas published this week a ‘selfie’ in which, as he said, he was ready for a ‘running’ session.

The exporter of Madrid, Porto and captain of the Spanish National Team already suffered a heart attack now two years ago, in 2019 while he was training with the Portuguese team, which caused him to have to give up football.

To commemorate the date, Casillas himself published an image on his Instagram accompanied by the hashtags # vivehoymañanayaveremos and #extratime.