Casillas denounces media harassment and denies having suffered a relapse

05/07/2021

On at 22:44 CEST

EFE

Former Spanish international goalkeeper Iker Casillas denounced this Friday, through a statement, the “permanent” media harassment to which he and his family are being subjected and denied that he suffered a relapse of the myocardial infarction that took him off the pitch on May 1, 2019.

Casillas, before the “media harassment” suffered as a result of his break with his ex-partner Sara Carbonero on March 12, indicated that It was a “friendly” separation process and he asked for respect for his family.

“The media harassment to which both my family and I personally are being subjected, is causing us irreparable damage. I would like to emphasize that our separation was amicable and in the statement that my wife and I issued, we ask for respect for her, for my children and for me. Unfortunately, it is not taking place, which is reflected in permanent harassment, “he said.

The Real Madrid and Porto exporter announced that will take legal action against those who have disseminated “totally false” information.

Regarding the information that pointed to a relapse of his disease, he said: “Various magazines have spread news of my state of health, suggesting that I had suffered a relapse of the disease that I overcame, when it was a simple allergy attack“.

And he concluded: “To end I ask respect for this sector in which I have never participated either personally or professionally“.